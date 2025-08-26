© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Tuesday 8/26/25: Why flood damage isn't covered by insurance, racism and Black homeownership, a refugee's story

Published August 26, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn why flood damage isn’t covered by most people’s home insurance – and what options that leaves us. A new book lays out how racist policies have undermined Black homeownership. Plus, the story of a Hmong family that came to Wisconsin as refugees searching for a better future.

Guests:

  • Philip Mulder, assistant professor at the UW-Madison School of Business
  • Bernadette Atuahene, professor of law at the University of Southern California Gould School of Law
  • NK Xiong, filmmaker behind "Why My Dad Loves"
  • Dannette Justus, founder of JustUs and Books
