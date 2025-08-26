Tuesday 8/26/25: Why flood damage isn't covered by insurance, racism and Black homeownership, a refugee's story
Today on Lake Effect, we learn why flood damage isn’t covered by most people’s home insurance – and what options that leaves us. A new book lays out how racist policies have undermined Black homeownership. Plus, the story of a Hmong family that came to Wisconsin as refugees searching for a better future.
Guests:
- Philip Mulder, assistant professor at the UW-Madison School of Business
- Bernadette Atuahene, professor of law at the University of Southern California Gould School of Law
- NK Xiong, filmmaker behind "Why My Dad Loves"
- Dannette Justus, founder of JustUs and Books