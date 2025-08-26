© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
A summer read about fireworks to tackle the ‘summer reading slide’

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers
Published August 26, 2025 at 2:28 PM CDT

Many students experience what’s known as the “summer reading slide,” a slight regression in academic skills from being out of the classroom. It’s a predicament that Dannette Justus is all too familiar with. Justus is an educator with Milwaukee Public Schools and the founder of JustUs and Books, a literacy program that introduces kids to new books. Dannette joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to share one of her favorite books about a favorite summer pastime: Fireworks.
