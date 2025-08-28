Thursday 8/28/25: Higher Ed check-in, CCAP helps and harms, Driftless fly fishing
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how higher education institutions in Wisconsin are doing amid challenges and changes. Then, we learn how CCAP can be used as a useful and harmful tool for people in Wisconsin. Plus, we help you plan a trip to the Driftless Region and learn why it’s one of the best places in the country for fly fishing.
Guests:
- Jason Stein, president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Gil Malis, legal aid attorney
- Geri Meyer, co-owner of the Driftless Angler in Viroqua
- Logan Wroge, senior communications specialist with Travel Wisconsin
- Ryan Schmudlach, owner of the Wisconsin Canoe Company
- Dannette Justus, founder of JustUs and Books