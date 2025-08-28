Fighting 'summer reading slide': Dannette Justus shares a book on the meaning of names

As summer comes to an end, parents are looking to get their kids ready for the school year. Many students experience what’s known as the “summer slide” — a slight regression in skills after months away from the classroom. It’s a predicament Dannette Justus is all too familiar with.

Justus is an educator with Milwaukee Public Schools and the founder of JustUs and Books, a literacy program that introduces kids to new books. Dannette joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to share one of her favorite books on an important topic: names.