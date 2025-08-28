© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fighting 'summer reading slide': Dannette Justus shares a book on the meaning of names

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers
Published August 28, 2025 at 1:09 PM CDT

As summer comes to an end, parents are looking to get their kids ready for the school year. Many students experience what’s known as the “summer slide” — a slight regression in skills after months away from the classroom. It’s a predicament Dannette Justus is all too familiar with.

Justus is an educator with Milwaukee Public Schools and the founder of JustUs and Books, a literacy program that introduces kids to new books. Dannette joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to share one of her favorite books on an important topic: names.

_
Tags
Education WUWMLake Effectbooks
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
Related Content