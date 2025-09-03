Wednesday 9/3/25: New invasive plant, Milwaukee Short Film Festival, a love letter to paleteros
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about an invasive plant newly identified in Wisconsin called Japanese Stiltgrass — and ways to prevent its spread. Then we get a preview of this year’s Milwaukee Short Film Festival, which is showing 75 films in three days. Plus, we share a love letter to local paleteros.
Guests:
- Mark Renz, professor in the Department of Plant and Agroecosystem Sciences at UW-Madison
- George Kolintzas Jr., Milwaukee-area veteran
- Ross Bigley, founder and director of the Milwaukee Short Film Festival
- Amber Rose McNeill, co-founder, volunteer festival director and lead programmer for the Milwaukee Illuminate Film Festival
- Donato, local paletero
- Paula Lovo, Milwaukee artist