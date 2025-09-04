Thursday 9/4/25: People missing after last month's floods, climate change migration, Circus World
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the search for two unhoused men who went missing after last month’s historic floods. Then, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson shares how the city is preparing to take in people coming to the Midwest due to climate change. Plus, we speak with the new executive director of Circus World about her plans for the future of the historic site.
Guests:
- Gina Lee Castro, reporter with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee Mayor
- Julie Parkinson, executive director of Circus World
- Joseph M. Sankey, production designer at Milwaukee PBS
- Dale Palecek, chief programming officer at Milwaukee PBS