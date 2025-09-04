© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Thursday 9/4/25: People missing after last month's floods, climate change migration, Circus World

Published September 4, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the search for two unhoused men who went missing after last month’s historic floods. Then, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson shares how the city is preparing to take in people coming to the Midwest due to climate change. Plus, we speak with the new executive director of Circus World about her plans for the future of the historic site.

Guests:

Lake Effect