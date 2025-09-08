Monday 9/8/25: Raising the minimum wage, waiting for flood disaster relief, My Two Elaines
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a new effort to raise Wisconsin’s minimum wage to twenty dollars an hour. Then, in a new Capitol Notes we examine the waiting game around the presidential disaster declaration after flooding in Milwaukee. Plus, a former Wisconsin governor shares his journey caring for his wife as she developed Alzheimer’s.
Guests:
- Peter Rickman, president and business manager of Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Union
- JR Ross, editor of Wispolitics
- Martin Schreiber, former governor of Wisconsin and the author of "My Two Elaines"