Lake Effect

Wednesday 9/10/25: Local suicide prevention, Best of Milwaukee, Great Lakes photography

Published September 10, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at local suicide deaths and learn about the work that’s being done to prevent them. We learn about the victims of the 1886 Bay View Massacre. Then, we share highlights from Milwaukee Magazine’s Best of Milwaukee issue — like who makes the best custard and pizza. Plus, we talk with a photographer about his book featuring the Great Lakes.

Guests:

