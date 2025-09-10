Wednesday 9/10/25: Local suicide prevention, Best of Milwaukee, Great Lakes photography
Today on Lake Effect, we look at local suicide deaths and learn about the work that’s being done to prevent them. We learn about the victims of the 1886 Bay View Massacre. Then, we share highlights from Milwaukee Magazine’s Best of Milwaukee issue — like who makes the best custard and pizza. Plus, we talk with a photographer about his book featuring the Great Lakes.
Guests:
- Dr. Sara Kohlbeck, director of the Division of Suicide Research at the Medical College of Wisconsin
- Chris Drosner, executive editor of Milwaukee Magazine
- David Zurick, photographer and author of “The Third Coast: America’s Great Lakes Shoreline"