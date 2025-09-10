Milwaukee Magazine highlights readers’ and editors’ picks for ‘Best of Milwaukee’

Every year, Milwaukee Magazine comes out with a feature highlighting the city’s most beloved people, places and things to do.

The “Best of Milwaukee” issue features dozens of categories readers voted on — like the best pizza restaurant, best neighborhood festival and best local musician.

Chris Drosner is the executive editor of Milwaukee Magazine. He says the magazine’s editors also get in on the fun and make their picks for the best custard in the city and the best locally brewed IPA.

“We try to mix it up with the categories each year, while also being consistent,” Drosner says. “We have around 63 or 64 categories this year… and we explored different ways to have fun with the results of categories and write creative magazine stories.”

Drosner joined Lake Effect’s Xcaret Nuñez to talk more about this year’s list.