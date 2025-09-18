Thursday 9/18/25: how to apply for FEMA assistance, keeping zoo animals safe, Guatemala's night sky
Today on a short version of Lake Effect, we learn how to apply for FEMA assistance for flood-damage. Then, we learn how the Milwaukee County Zoo keeps animals safe during severe weather. We close with a journey to Guatemala's night sky.
Guests:
- Erren Streeter, FEMA media relations specialist
- Tracey Dolphin, director of animal management and health at the Milwaukee County Zoo
- Jean Creighton, director of UW-Milwaukee's Manfred Olson Planetarium
- Renato Umali, film instructor at UW-Milwaukee