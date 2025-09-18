© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Thursday 9/18/25: how to apply for FEMA assistance, keeping zoo animals safe, Guatemala's night sky

Published September 18, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on a short version of Lake Effect, we learn how to apply for FEMA assistance for flood-damage. Then, we learn how the Milwaukee County Zoo keeps animals safe during severe weather. We close with a journey to Guatemala's night sky.

Guests:

  • Erren Streeter, FEMA media relations specialist
  • Tracey Dolphin, director of animal management and health at the Milwaukee County Zoo
  • Jean Creighton, director of UW-Milwaukee's Manfred Olson Planetarium
  • Renato Umali, film instructor at UW-Milwaukee
Lake Effect