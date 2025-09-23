Tuesday 9/23/25: State of Working Wisconsin report, Buc-ee's proposal, MMSD project, local sign painter
Today on Lake Effect, we explore the State of Working Wisconsin report. We learn about Buc-ee's and plans to build the large convenience store in Oak Creek. We tell you about a construction project that will help remove contaminated sediment from local waterways. Plus, meet a local sign painter whose work you might recognize from around Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Laura Dresser, associate director of High Road Strategy Center at UW-Madison
- Charles Usher, travel and culture writer
- Bridget Henk, senior project manager with the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District
- Michael Cerda, sign painter and owner of Cerda Design Company