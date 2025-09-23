© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Tuesday 9/23/25: State of Working Wisconsin report, Buc-ee's proposal, MMSD project, local sign painter

Published September 23, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we explore the State of Working Wisconsin report. We learn about Buc-ee's and plans to build the large convenience store in Oak Creek. We tell you about a construction project that will help remove contaminated sediment from local waterways. Plus, meet a local sign painter whose work you might recognize from around Milwaukee.

Guests:

  • Laura Dresser, associate director of High Road Strategy Center at UW-Madison
  • Charles Usher, travel and culture writer
  • Bridget Henk, senior project manager with the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District
  • Michael Cerda, sign painter and owner of Cerda Design Company
Lake Effect