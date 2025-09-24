© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
New report offers an economic outlook for Wisconsin workers in 2025

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Graham Thomas
Published September 24, 2025 at 1:32 AM CDT
Image of the front cover of the report. There are sections in the image with people at a protest.
The State of Working: Wisconsin
/
High Road Strategy Center
2025's "State of Working: Wisconsin" report explores what the economy looks like for workers across our state.

From DOGE spending cuts and near-constant shifts in U.S. trade policy, to the “Big Beautiful Bill,” mass deportations and more, it has been an unpredictable year for the U.S. economy. But this year’s State of Working Wisconsin report explores what it’s really looked like for workers across our state and what the future could hold.

Compiled by UW-Madison's High Road Strategy Center, the report “analyzes the most recent data available on wages, jobs and unions to provide clear information on the economy as experienced by the working people of the state.”

A fact sheet highlighting
The State of Working: Wisconsin
/
High Road Strategy Center
A fact sheet highlighting the report's major findings.

Laura Dresser is the associate director of the center, and she joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to explore the findings of the report.

"You see this massive redistribution in the federal budget, this massive walking away from enforcing labor standards or allowing workers their rights at the federal level and you see these tarriff and anti-immigration policies that are going to slow the economy down," Dresser says. "And that picture together has me very concerned about what’s to come."

_
