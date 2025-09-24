New report offers an economic outlook for Wisconsin workers in 2025

From DOGE spending cuts and near-constant shifts in U.S. trade policy , to the “ Big Beautiful Bill ,” mass deportations and more, it has been an unpredictable year for the U.S. economy. But this year’s State of Working Wisconsin report explores what it’s really looked like for workers across our state and what the future could hold.

Compiled by UW-Madison's High Road Strategy Center, the report “analyzes the most recent data available on wages, jobs and unions to provide clear information on the economy as experienced by the working people of the state.”

The State of Working: Wisconsin / High Road Strategy Center A fact sheet highlighting the report's major findings.

Laura Dresser is the associate director of the center, and she joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to explore the findings of the report.

"You see this massive redistribution in the federal budget, this massive walking away from enforcing labor standards or allowing workers their rights at the federal level and you see these tarriff and anti-immigration policies that are going to slow the economy down," Dresser says. "And that picture together has me very concerned about what’s to come."