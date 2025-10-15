Wednesday 10/15/25: Five Points Art Gallery, gravitational waves at UWM, Yemeni Coffee part 3
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a Milwaukee art gallery that's at risk of closing, due to financial challenges. Then, we celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the discovery of gravitational waves and learn how UW-Milwaukee continues to build on this discovery. Plus, we explore the life and legacy of politician and civil rights activist Vel Phillips.
Guests:
- Fatima Laster, owner of Milwaukee's 5 Points Art Gallery & Studios
- Lia Medeiros, assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee in the physics and astronomy department and a member of the Center for Gravitation, Cosmology, and Astrophysics
- Barbara Miner, writer and photographer