Wednesday 10/29/25: Participatory budgeting, Changing the Narrative, Chirp Chat
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you how you can have a direct impact on how some of the city’s annual budget will be spent. Then, we look ahead to an event focused on changing attitudes around incarceration. Plus, in a new episode of Chirp Chat, we learn about a tracking system that’s helping us better understand bird behavior.
Guests:
- Yolanda Odufuwa, member of the African American Roundtable
- Cody Kamrowski, executive director of the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation
- Carl Fields, executive director of The Community’s Correcting the Narrative Celebration
- Jacob Woulf, motus roordinator at the Lake Michigan Bird Observatory