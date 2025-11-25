© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Tuesday 11/25/25: Judge Dugan legal case, redlining and homeownership today, Christmas trees

Published November 25, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we talk about the case against Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan, as her legal team considers whether to go to trial or take a plea deal. Then, as part of our series about barriers to homeownership, we learn about the consequences of redlining. Plus, we examine the changing market of Christmas trees, and how sellers are adapting.

Guests:

Lake Effect