Tuesday 11/25/25: Judge Dugan legal case, redlining and homeownership today, Christmas trees
Today on Lake Effect, we talk about the case against Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan, as her legal team considers whether to go to trial or take a plea deal. Then, as part of our series about barriers to homeownership, we learn about the consequences of redlining. Plus, we examine the changing market of Christmas trees, and how sellers are adapting.
Guests:
- Tony Cotton, criminal defense attorney
- Dr. Kirk Harris, director of the Center for Equity Practice and Planning Justice at UW-Milwaukee
- Steven Potter, freelance reporter for Milwaukee Magazine
- Lori Fredrich, dining editor for OnMilwaukee