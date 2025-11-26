© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 11/26/25: Status Pending, capital gains tax, economic check in

Published November 26, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we hear from refugees living in Milwaukee. They made it here before President Trump suspended the refugee program. Then, we talk about one potential solution to Milwaukee’s housing shortage: reforming the capital gains tax. Plus, in our economic check-in series, we speak with a local business owner and mother and learn how she's planning for her family’s future.

Guests:

Lake Effect