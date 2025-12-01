Monday 12/1/25: Lake Effect On-Site explores Forest Home Cemetery

Today on Lake Effect, we replay a live taping at Forest Home Cemetery on Milwaukee’s South Side in front of a live audience.

We learn all about the origins of Forest Home, and the many walks of life resting there. Then, we learn about the hundreds of trees and plants that call the cemetery home – and the bees who keep them pollinated. Plus, we explore the history of the Holler House – a nearby tavern that boasts the oldest sanctioned tenpin bowling alley in the nation.

Guests:

