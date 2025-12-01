Monday 12/1/25: Lake Effect On-Site explores Forest Home Cemetery
Today on Lake Effect, we replay a live taping at Forest Home Cemetery on Milwaukee’s South Side in front of a live audience.
We learn all about the origins of Forest Home, and the many walks of life resting there. Then, we learn about the hundreds of trees and plants that call the cemetery home – and the bees who keep them pollinated. Plus, we explore the history of the Holler House – a nearby tavern that boasts the oldest sanctioned tenpin bowling alley in the nation.
Guests:
- John Gurda, historian and author of many books on Milwaukee, including "Silent City: A History of Forest Home Cemetery"
- Sally Kubly, member of Forest Home Cemetery's preservation board of directors
- Paula Lovo, internship educator at Teens Grow Greens
- Chad Nelson, beekeeper and co-owner of Fairy Garden Hives
- Barbie Brennan Nelson, co-owner of Fairy Garden Hives and chair of Forest Home Cemetery’s Board of Directors