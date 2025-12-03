Wednesday 12/3/25: Status Pending, land transfer, astronomy in children's books
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from two teachers from Nigeria working in Milwaukee Public Schools, and how changes to work visas could impact their lives. Then, we learn why a Wisconsin group of Catholic sisters have transferred land to a Native American tribe. Plus, we learn about an event at UWM's planetarium that explores astronomical themes in children’s books.
Guests:
- Brittany Koteles, co-founder and director of Land Justice Futures
- Jean Creighton, director of UW-Milwaukee's Manfred Olson Planetarium
- Monica VanBladel, associate director of the Center for Latin American & Caribbean Studies at UW-Milwaukee