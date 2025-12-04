© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday 12/4/25: PFAS lawsuit and impact, refugees in Milwaukee, maternal mental health

Published December 4, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a lawsuit over PFAS contaminating the water supply of Wisconsin communities. We look at one Wisconsin town that’s been drinking bottled water for years because of PFAS – that’s finally found a solution. Plus, we hear the story of two brothers from Afghanistan now living in Milwaukee, and how the near-constant changes in immigration policy could affect people like them.

Guests:

  • Cindy Boyle, co-founder of Save Our Water
  • Doug Oitzinger, co-founder of Save Our Water
  • Jeff Lamont, co-founder of Save Our Water
  • Lee Donahue, health, education and wellness supervisor on the Campbell, WI Town Board
  • Bahader Hotak, resident of Milwaukee and resettled refugee
  • Qadir Hotak, resident of Milwaukee and resettled refugee
  • Casey White, marketing and communications director for Moms Mental Health Initiative
