Thursday 12/4/25: PFAS lawsuit and impact, refugees in Milwaukee, maternal mental health
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a lawsuit over PFAS contaminating the water supply of Wisconsin communities. We look at one Wisconsin town that’s been drinking bottled water for years because of PFAS – that’s finally found a solution. Plus, we hear the story of two brothers from Afghanistan now living in Milwaukee, and how the near-constant changes in immigration policy could affect people like them.
Guests:
- Cindy Boyle, co-founder of Save Our Water
- Doug Oitzinger, co-founder of Save Our Water
- Jeff Lamont, co-founder of Save Our Water
- Lee Donahue, health, education and wellness supervisor on the Campbell, WI Town Board
- Bahader Hotak, resident of Milwaukee and resettled refugee
- Qadir Hotak, resident of Milwaukee and resettled refugee
- Casey White, marketing and communications director for Moms Mental Health Initiative