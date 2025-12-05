© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Friday 12/5/25: PFAS and drinking water, road salt and waterways, Christmas trees and moneymaking

Published December 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about one Wisconsin town that’s been drinking bottled water for years because of PFAS – and the solution they've finally found. Then, we look at the environmental impact – road and sidewalk salt –have on our local waterways. Plus, we examine the changing market of Christmas trees, and how sellers are adapting.

