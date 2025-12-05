Friday 12/5/25: PFAS and drinking water, road salt and waterways, Christmas trees and moneymaking
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about one Wisconsin town that’s been drinking bottled water for years because of PFAS – and the solution they've finally found. Then, we look at the environmental impact – road and sidewalk salt –have on our local waterways. Plus, we examine the changing market of Christmas trees, and how sellers are adapting.
Guests:
- Lee Donahue, health, education and wellness supervisor on the Campbell, WI Town Board
- Meagan Johnson, founder and executive director of the Milwaukee Diaper Mission
- Cheryl Nenn, riverkeeper at Milwaukee Riverkeeper
- Steven Potter, freelance reporter for Milwaukee Magazine