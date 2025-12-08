Monday 12/8/25: Yessenia Ruano, state voting maps, affordable housing
After years in Milwaukee, a teacher’s aide was forced to leave the country. Today on Lake Effect, we learn how she and her family are adjusting. Then, in a new Capitol Notes we learn how the state supreme court is addressing challenges to the state’s congressional voting maps. Plus, we learn about a new affordable housing complex in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Sophie Carson, reporter with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- JR Ross, editor at Wispolitics
- Marina Dimitrijevic, Alderwoman of Milwaukee's 14th District
- The Yellow Button, a local Twitch streamer and Sirius XM host