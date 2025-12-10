© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 12/10/25: Status Pending, Fat Body Hotties, talking to kids about Santa

Published December 10, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at options for immigrants who are victims of domestic violence, seeking both support and citizenship. Then, we learn about Fat Body Hotties — a local group celebrating fat liberation. Plus, we share some tips about how to navigate questions kids might have about Santa.

