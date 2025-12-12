© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Friday 12/12/25: Yessenia Ruano, foraging for a year, Fat Body Hotties

Published December 12, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

After years in Milwaukee, a teacher’s aide was forced to leave the country. Today, we learn how she and her family are adjusting. Then, we meet a Wisconsin man who’s living a full year on food he’s foraged. Plus, we learn about Fat Body Hotties — a local group celebrating fat liberation.

Guests:

Lake Effect