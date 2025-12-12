Friday 12/12/25: Yessenia Ruano, foraging for a year, Fat Body Hotties
After years in Milwaukee, a teacher’s aide was forced to leave the country. Today, we learn how she and her family are adjusting. Then, we meet a Wisconsin man who’s living a full year on food he’s foraged. Plus, we learn about Fat Body Hotties — a local group celebrating fat liberation.
Guests:
- Sophie Carson, reporter with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Marina Dimitrijevic, Alderwoman of Milwaukee's 14th District
- Robin Greenfield, forager
- Sarah Chojnacki, organizer for Fat Body Hotties
- Ashley Mertes, organizer for Fat Body Hotties