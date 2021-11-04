UWM Chancellor's Report: WaterMarks, Exploring Water systems and Infrastructure
On today’s Chancellor’s Report we’ll talk about WaterMarks — a collaborative that's bringing artists, scientists & community members together in targeted areas of the city to help people better understand their relationships to the water systems and infrastructure that support their lives. Joining Chancellor Mone are guests Julia Taylor, President, Greater Milwaukee Committee; Mary Miss, Founder, City as a Learning Lab; and Ryan Holifield, UWM Associate Professor of Geography.