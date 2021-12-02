© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Podcast_CuriousCampus-ChanReport_21_Final
UWM Chancellor's Report

UWM Chancellor's Report: the value and importance of corporate-university partnerships

Published December 2, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST
20211130 Screenshot_WUWM-show-taping.png
UWM
/
Joining Chancellor Mone and John Hess, WUWM General Manager, are guests Jennifer Abele, UWM’s Senior Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships; Don Vu, Chief Data Officer, Northwestern Mutual; Dave Vasko, Senior Director of Advanced Technology, Rockwell Automation; and Don Vu, Chief Data Officer, Northwestern Mutual.

WUWM General Manager John Hess interviews Chancellor Mark Mone and guests Jennifer Abele, UWM’s Senior Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships; Dave Vasko, Director of Advanced Technologies, Rockwell Automation; and Don Vu, Chief Data Officer, Northwestern Mutual

Partnerships at UWM take many forms and often include companies, community organizations, other academic institutions, government agencies and trade associations. Today, we will talk about the value and importance of corporate-university partnerships.

Tags

UWM Chancellor's ReportUWM Chancellor's Report
Stay Connected
UW-Milwaukee  
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee produces the UWM Chancellor’s Report and Curious Campus, a show about science, discovery and culture.
See stories by UW-Milwaukee  