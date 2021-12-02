UWM Chancellor's Report: the value and importance of corporate-university partnerships

WUWM General Manager John Hess interviews Chancellor Mark Mone and guests Jennifer Abele, UWM’s Senior Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships; Dave Vasko, Director of Advanced Technologies, Rockwell Automation; and Don Vu, Chief Data Officer, Northwestern Mutual

Partnerships at UWM take many forms and often include companies, community organizations, other academic institutions, government agencies and trade associations. Today, we will talk about the value and importance of corporate-university partnerships.