New Year healing and the importance of mental health

2021 was a year marked by a continued global pandemic and sharply climbing mental health needs. On today's Chancellor's Report, we’ll talk about starting this new year with healing and bolstering mental health.

Joining Chancellor Mone are guests Dimitri Topitzes, UWM Professor of Social Work; Leah Cerwin, Well-Being Lead Clinician, Children’s Wisconsin, Institute for Child and Family Well-Being, and Deidre Marsh, Licensed Behavioral Health Counselor at Ascension, and UWM Associate Lecturer.

