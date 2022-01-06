© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
UWM Chancellor's Report

New Year healing and the importance of mental health

Published January 6, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST
Chancellor's Report Screenshot 2022-01-04.jpg
UWM
/
Clockwise: Deidre Marsh, Licensed Behavioral Health Counselor at Ascension; Mark A Mone, UWM Chancellor; John S Hess, WUWM General Manager; Dimitri Topitzers, UWM Professor of Social Work; and Leah Cerwin, Well-Being Lead Clinician.

2021 was a year marked by a continued global pandemic and sharply climbing mental health needs. On today's Chancellor's Report, we’ll talk about starting this new year with healing and bolstering mental health.

Joining Chancellor Mone are guests Dimitri Topitzes, UWM Professor of Social Work; Leah Cerwin, Well-Being Lead Clinician, Children’s Wisconsin, Institute for Child and Family Well-Being, and Deidre Marsh, Licensed Behavioral Health Counselor at Ascension, and UWM Associate Lecturer.

UWM Chancellor's Report
