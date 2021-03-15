Black Men in Prison

-
Devah Pager died late last week. The Harvard University sociologist did groundbreaking work on the intersection of race, incarceration and employability.…
-
In an 8 month series, WUWM looked closely at the issues surrounding mass incarceration of African American men in Milwaukee. The problem affects the…
-
It’s been one year since WUWM began an in-depth series on the state's high rate of African American male incarceration.Wisconsin leads the nation, by…
-
A report last year by the American Civil Liberties Union tried to shed light on how the nation’s marijuana laws were being enforced differently, depending…
-
In their own ways, Milwaukee mothers Afriqah Imani and Barbara Robinson have both lost sons – Imani’s were killed by gunfire, and Robinson’s are serving…
-
-
Tens of thousands of black men living in Milwaukee have criminal records. In many people’s eyes, the men’s records define them. We asked how they define…
-
Wisconsin’s prison population has swelled over the past four decades from 3,000 to well over 20,000.The state also now has the highest rate of black male…
-
A state Republican and a Democrat agree that Wisconsin's 'truth in sentencing' policy has produced unintended consequences and should be amended.The…
-
Former inmate says plenty of young black men in Milwaukee need treatment for mental illnesses and trauma they've experienced in life.Jerome Dillard, a…