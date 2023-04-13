Black suicide

-
WUWM is highlighting the issue of suicide in Black youth through conversations with doctors, mental health advocates and people who have struggled with suicidal ideation firsthand. Here's Marina Murphy's story.
-
Milwaukeean Amaii Collins describes herself as a mom, a nurse and a suicide survivor. She first had thoughts of suicide when she was a junior in high school.
-
As Black youth suicide rates rise, advocate shares his story of suicidal thoughts that began during childhoodData from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office shows that from 2019 to 2022 the number of suicides in Black residents of all ages increased.
-
Black youth suicide in the United States has been labeled a crisis by some mental health experts. Research shows that Black youth under 13 are twice as likely to die by suicide.
-
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says that suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States. In 2019, it was the second leading cause of death for Black people ages 15 to 24.