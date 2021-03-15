-
The city of Milwaukee has reached a tentative $2 million settlement with the family of a 22-year-old man who died in the back of a police squad car in…
Two lawmakers introduced a bill Thursday, calling for an independent review of fatal officer-involved shootings and deaths in police custody.Republican…
Federal investigators have closed their investigation into the death of Derek Williams. The 22-year-old died while in police custody on July 6, 2011. A…
Three Milwaukee police officers could face charges of failing to render aid. An inquest jury on Thursday recommended those charges, related to the death…