exit wounds

-
WUWM has been reporting on the impact of gunshot injuries. Bullets wound hundreds of people in Milwaukee every year, and change their lives. Ann-Elise…
-
This week, as national leaders consider ways to reduce gun violence, we’re reporting on the hundreds of people in Milwaukee living with gunshot…
-
Thanks to improvements in medical care, more victims recover from gunshot wounds, which once might have been fatal.However, the growing survival rate does…
-
It seems several times each month, Milwaukee mourns people who have been shot to death.Last year in the city, gunfire killed 72.The numbers would be…