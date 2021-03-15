-
Updated 12:03 p.m. CSTFoxconn and Fisker, a California-based electric vehicle company rebooted after a bankruptcy, announced they've signed a memorandum…
Worldwide electronics leader Foxconn Technology Group violated terms of its contract in Wisconsin, while local governments spend hundreds of millions of…
Foxconn Technology Group notified the state of Wisconsin on Friday that it objects to the state's denial of job-creation tax credits.The Wisconsin…
When Foxconn first announced its plan to open a huge, LCD factory near Racine, the project promised to be one of the biggest deals in Wisconsin history.…
Updated Tuesday at 10:31 a.m. CT Wisconsin told Foxconn Technology Group on Monday that it won't qualify for billions of dollars in state tax credits…
Kim Mahoney has battled the Foxconn corporation for three years. She is running against Jason Eckman, a supporter of the Mount Pleasant Foxconn…
A top Foxconn executive says his company continues to work on projects in Wisconsin and may start making a product in about two months.Brand Cheng is CEO…
Updated Wednesday at 1:55 p.m. CTThe fate of the state’s contract with Foxconn has been up in the air for more than a month. In mid-December, Wisconsin…
Foxconn was touted as part of a new revival in U.S. manufacturing, and state officials offered nearly $4 billion to lure the company to Wisconsin. Things haven't gone quite as planned.
For nearly three years, President Trump has touted a plan to build a huge high-tech manufacturing plant in Wisconsin. But the much-hyped effort hasn't gone quite as planned.