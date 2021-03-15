-
Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson will spend the rest of his life in prison for kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents.Patterson…
-
The man accused of kidnapping and holding 13-year-old Jayme Closs for nearly three months and killing her parents has pleaded guilty.Jake Patterson, who's…
-
The 13-year-old was held captive for nearly three months. She escaped and helped authorities track down a suspect. A company that employed her parents is giving her the award money.
-
Updated Jan. 14, 2019 at 4:18 p.m.Jake Thomas Patterson targeted Jayme Closs after seeing her get on a school bus, according to a criminal complaint…