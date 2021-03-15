-
It’s possible that Wisconsin troops could be headed to the U.S.-Mexico Border. Governor Scott Walker announced Monday that he’s on board with President…
The president's decision to send National Guard troops to the border has won support from GOP governors. Other officials on the border have expressed some reservations.
The move has many precedents. Every president since Ronald Reagan has called on the National Guard for limited, temporary missions along the frontier.
Two members of the Wisconsin National Guard have been suspended, as officials look into a photo that was shared on Instagram.The photo shows soldiers…