Paris Attacks

-
Residents of the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis began hearing gunfire and explosions starting at 4:00 a.m. The operation targeted the mastermind of the attacks that left 129 dead.
-
Milwaukee restaurateur Jacques Chaumet knows one of the Paris neighborhoods well, where terrorists struck on Friday night. Chaumet moved from France to…
-
French media report police have found a getaway car and are looking for a suspect. An extra 3,000 troops are expected to be deployed across France, and French jets have conducted airstrikes in Syria.