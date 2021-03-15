-
Close your eyes and picture a preschool classroom. What do you see? Chances are what you envision is probably pretty close to what you’ll find in an…
-
A new study on high-quality early learning programs shows a robust long-term return on investment. The most potent ingredients? Parental engagement and empathy.
-
A new study by researchers at Yale found that pre-K teachers, white and black alike, spend more time watching black boys, expecting trouble.
-
A new report suggests that many preschool teachers aren't getting the training they need to help students excel.
-
Thousands of children in public pre-K, especially black preschoolers, are suspended each year. The problems are clear. So are some fixes.