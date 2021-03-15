-
The model most of us think of when we think of psychiatry involves a psychiatrist, a patient, a couch and often - prescriptions. And that is not too far…
-
It used to be that medicine was carried out with a certain degree of secrecy. We turned our health over to the experts and they prescribed what was right…
-
A mismatch between the supply of psychiatrists and patient demand is causing long wait times for appointments.One of the main reasons there aren't enough…
-
Dr. Barry Blackwell has spent half a century working as a psychiatrist. But since moving from Britain to Milwaukee decades ago, he’s explored something…