Earlier this month, Anissa Weier, 19, asked Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren to release her from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh. Bohren sentenced her in December 2017 to 25 years in the institution after a jury found her not criminally responsible for her role in the stabbing.
One of two Wisconsin girls who repeatedly stabbed a classmate because she believed a fictional horror character named Slender Man would attack her family…
In 2014, Morgan Geyser repeatedly stabbed a classmate, leaving her victim for dead. She and another girl believed the attack would curry favor with a fictional Internet character.
In 2014, Anissa Weier and classmate Morgan Geyser lured another girl to the woods and stabbed her multiple times in an attempt to impress a fictional Internet character.
Morgan Geyser is pleading guilty in the "Slender Man" stabbing of a classmate, in a deal that will allow her to not be sentenced to prison. Instead,…
After a full day of deliberations, which lasted until late Friday night, a jury in Waukesha County found that Anissa Weier was mentally ill when she and a…
The first of two Slender Man trials is underway. Opening statements were heard in Waukesha County Tuesday. Anissa Weier, last month, pleaded guilty to…
Monday marked the beginning of a trial for a case that captured national attention a few years ago. Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser were both 12-years-old…
In May of 2014, people in Milwaukee – and around the country – were shocked by a brutal knife attack on a 12-year old Waukesha girl. Their shock deepened…
A judge in Waukesha says two girls accused of trying to kill a classmate to impress the online horror character Slender Man will remain in adult…