Updated at 2:02 p.m. CTMilwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown and the Milwaukee city attorney have agreed to a revised $750,000 settlement of a lawsuit…
One of the officers who was present at the January tasing and arrest of Sterling Brown of the Milwaukee Bucks has been fired, Milwaukee Police Chief…
Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is accusing Milwaukee police officers of discriminating against him because he is black when they used a stun gun…
The Fire and Police Commission is mandating that the Milwaukee Police Department conduct an audit of the Sterling Brown incident.Brown is the Milwaukee…
Update:Newly released police body camera footage reveals more about what officers said and did, in their scuffle with NBA player Sterling Brown in…
Police confronted Sterling Brown, a rookie with the Milwaukee Bucks, in January over a parking violation. On Wednesday, Milwaukee's police chief said that the officers had acted inappropriately.