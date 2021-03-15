-
Last June, a jury found Dominique Heaggan-Brown not guilty of first-degree reckless homicide. Thursday, he accepted a plea deal in an unrelated case.
-
Dominique Heaggan-Brown has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Sylville Smith.The former Milwaukee police officer is accused…
-
Disciplinary proceedings are now underway against the Milwaukee police officer, whose actions sparked unrest in the Sherman Park Neighborhood. He fatally…
-
Sylville Smith, the African American man killed by a black police officer two weeks ago was laid to rest Friday.Rev. Jesse Jackson traveled to Milwaukee…