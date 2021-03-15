-
Two Wisconsin residents have pleaded guilty to supporting the terrorist group ISIS, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin,…
ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which killed at least 30 and left more than 200 wounded. Police have released a photo of a suspect.
"The threat from terrorism is real, but we will overcome it," Obama said, aiming to calm American anxiety over the danger posed by the Islamic State. He warned Americans not to give in to fear.
Traces of explosives were found on the wreckage. All 224 passengers and crew were killed in last month's crash in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula. An affiliate of ISIS claimed responsibility.
It does not take long to think of examples of violent acts in the name of religion.Terrorist acts committed by the self-proclaimed Islamic State movement…
The eyes of the world remain on Boston in the wake of Monday’s bombings at the finish line of the Boston Marathon. The attacks, which killed three, were…