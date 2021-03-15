-
The second season of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Unsolved podcast begins with the following clip:"After (the first) series ran, I got a whole bunch…
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Unsolved podcast explores the promising leads, false starts and open questions in the case of John Zera, a Franklin…
A new detective takes over the John Zera homicide investigation and discovers a serial killer with Wisconsin ties.Read the Journal Sentinel's full story.…
By 2009, Detective Kent Schoonover fears the chance to solve John Zera's murder has slipped away, in part because the eccentric medical examiner who did…
Two years after John Zera was murdered, an anonymous tip about a Franklin High substitute teacher with an unusual interest in boys' feet would generate a…
The day after John Zera's body was found, Daniel Acker was found standing over the crime scene in Whitnall Park. His alibi for the day of John's death was…
In 2009, police investigating the 1976 homicide of John Zera catch a break when a swim coach is arrested for child molesting. A search of the man's condo…
Before John Zera, Hales Corners Detective Howard Hingiss had only handled one murder case. While he narrowed down the suspect list, with the help of the…
On Feb. 20, 1976, freshman John Zera disappeared from a high school in suburban Milwaukee. In the early days, John's family hoped for his safe return.…
This weekend marks the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of John Zera, a 14-year old Franklin High School student. Zera was murdered, and his body was…