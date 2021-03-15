Wisconsin Open Records Law

-
Open records and meetings laws are a fundamental part of our democracy. They ensure a level of government transparency, and allow citizens to hold public…
In August, the state's little-known Public Records Board declared that state government does not always have to retain 'transitory' records such as emails…
UPDATE: Gov. Walker's office had a hand in crafting changes to Wisconsin's open records law, according to Sen. Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.Fitzgerald…
Update: Gov. Walker says he and Republican legislative leaders (Sen. Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Joint Finance…