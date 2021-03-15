-
Bad River Band Wildlife Specialist Says State Leaders Need To Learn From Tribes On Wolf RelationshipWisconsin recently held its first gray wolf hunt since 2014. Native tribes exercised their treaty rights to 50-percent of the quota in ceded territory and the state was left with a target of 119 wolves for nontribal hunters. In just the first three days of the weeklong hunt, nontribal hunters registered 215 dead wolves, blowing past the state’s goal.
-
Updated 10:38 a.m. CSTWisconsin hunters and trappers killed nearly double the number of wolves as the state allotted for a weeklong season, and they did…
-
Updated 2:16 p.m. CSTWisconsin wildlife officials opened a wolf season Monday after hunting advocates sued to move the start date up from November amid…
-
Wisconsin's wolf hunt will begin next week with up to 200 animals to be harvested, the state Department of Natural Resources Board determined at a hastily…
-
Updated Feb. 12 at 5:10 p.m. CSTA Wisconsin judge ordered the state Department of Natural Resources on Thursday to start a gray wolf hunt this month…
-
The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) say natural resources officials ignored state law when they failed to schedule a wolf hunt season this…
-
The controversy over how the gray wolf, humans, livestock and pets can coexist is not new. The wolf has been on and off of the federal endangered species…
-
Wisconsin is due to resume management of the gray wolf, including a hunting season, as the animal loses federal protection. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife…
-
The Trump administration's decision to remove gray wolves across most of the U.S. from the endangered species list means Wisconsin wildlife officials must…
-
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is removing federal protections for gray wolves in the contiguous U.S., saying the species' recovery is a success. Wildlife groups are promising to sue.