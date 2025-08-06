Airlines want to use AI to set ticket prices. The federal government is raising concerns
The Department of Transportation is raising concerns about airlines using artificial intelligence to set ticket prices based on customers’ personal information. Airline ticket prices already fluctuate, but adding AI could customize the cost of a flight.
We talk with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about how AI could show up in ticket prices.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2025 WBUR