Summer Sampler: WUWM wants to hear from you

As you may have heard on the radio, The Takeaway is ending its production. This creates an exciting opportunity for the station to include you in our decision to choose the next program that will air weekdays at 9 a.m. on WUWM 89.7 FM - Milwaukee's NPR.

On Monday, June 5, WUWM will launch its Summer Sampler. This will run for nine weeks featuring three different shows. Here’s what you’ll hear:

On Point

Airs June 5-23

Every weekday, host Meghna Chakrabarti leads provocative conversations that help make sense of the world. Each show is a deeply researched, beautifully produced hour. Listeners will learn, be challenged — and have some fun, too. Produced by WBUR in Boston, distributed by American Public Media.

Think

Airs June 26 – July 14

Think is a national, talk radio program, hosted by acclaimed journalist Krys Boyd and produced by KERA — North Texas’ PBS and NPR member station. Each week, listeners across the country tune in to the program to hear thought-provoking, in-depth conversations with newsmakers from across the globe.

1A

Airs July 17 – August 4: This show will move from its current 10 a.m. slot to 9 a.m., followed by a distinct second hour of the show.

Navigating the news nowadays is a journey. 1A is your guide. With your help, we look beyond the headlines. Through your stories we can better explain complicated issues. On 1A, we celebrate your freedom to listen by getting to the heart of the story, together. Your insights and experiences help us cut through the noise. Our daily conversations bring together thoughtful guests and listeners from around the country. The program is hosted by Jenn White, produced by WAMU and distributed by NPR.

What do you think of these shows?

