Ele Ellis became Content Manager at WUWM in July 2020.

Before joining WUWM, Ele was Program Director for WKSU in Kent, Ohio, where she led the programming and news teams, and managed the sound of the station’s broadcast content. She also worked as an adjunct professor at Kent State University, specializing in digital media programming.

Previously she served as Program Director for WUGA in Athens, Ga., and Boise State Public Radio. Ele started her career as a music host at WNCW in Western North Carolina, where she eventually became Program Director.

Ele is on the board of directors for the Public Radio Programmers Association. She is a student of pop culture, loves indie film, and is devoted to her rescue dogs Grant and Nash.

