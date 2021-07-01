Weekday Program Changes Coming To WUWM

Starting Monday, July 12, WUWM 89.7 FM - Milwaukee's NPR will be rolling out some exciting program changes. We are moving Lake Effect to noon and adding two great national programs to our lineup.

I’m so happy to announce some incredible additions to our weekdays here at WUWM. You start your day with Morning Edition, and now, just after that at 9 a.m., join us for The Takeaway. Featuring host Tanzina Vega, The Takeaway is a daily national news program focused on you, driven by America’s national conversation.

When Vega talks about what The Takeaway is, she talks about the three gaps that we have in America. “We have an empathy gap in this country. We have a wealth gap and we have a truth gap,” she says. Race, Vega says, intersects them all. “What we’re trying to do on The Takeaway is really connect the dots and say this is the culmination of events that has an impact, has a context, has a history, and has consequences,” she explains.

The Takeaway is produced by WNYC and PRX and will air weekdays at 9 a.m.

At 10 a.m., we will bring you 1A. With a name that nods to the First Amendment, 1A is a daily, live show that encourages listeners to “speak freely” and stay connected in an increasingly disconnected world. 1A provides a platform for Americans of all stripes to come to the table, talk and, most importantly, be listened to, not just heard. It is hosted by Jenn White, who you may know from WBEZ Chicago. Before she joined 1A, she was the host of Reset and the podcasts Making Oprah and Making Obama. As the host, White moderates the daily dialogue and champions Americans’ right to speak freely.

1A comes from NPR and WAMU in Washington, D.C. and will air weekdays at 10 a.m.

The morning culminates in our most exciting announcement, Lake Effect is moving to noon. Lake Effect is our award-winning show about what matters most now to people in Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin. Grab your lunch and hear stories that go beyond the headlines and connect you to your community. Hosts Joy Powers and Audrey Nowakowski bring you all that Milwaukee has to offer Monday through Thursday. I am thrilled that Lake Effect will now be available to start our afternoons.

Lake Effect will air Monday-Thursday at noon and again at 8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday.

>> View the full program schedule here.

I hope you enjoy our new lineup weekdays on WUWM. As always if you have any questions or comments, please let me know at ellisel@uwm.edu.