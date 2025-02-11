New quiz show 'Go Fact Yourself' to pilot on WUWM

We are partnering with our friends in public media, LAist, to bring you a new radio program called Go Fact Yourself. It will air on Saturdays at 11 a.m. starting February 15 through June 28.

WUWM was selected as the first station to pilot this program with LAist, as they consider it for national distribution.Go Fact Yourself is a pop culture trivia show hosted by J. Keith van Straaten (Ask Me Another, Senior Writer) and Helen Hong (Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me, recurring panelist). Each week, van Straaten and Hong test celebrity guests on their self-proclaimed areas of pop culture expertise. Go Fact Yourself comes from LAist and the Maximum Fun Podcast Network and is recorded in front of a live audience at The Crawford, in Pasadena, CA.

We think this will be a great way to start your weekend, and we hope you agree. WUWM listeners have been generous in sharing their feedback with us about programming changes in the past, and we hope this experiment will be no exception! We’ll reach back out later this spring to gather your feedback about the show.

Go Fact Yourself also has an online quiz that you can play, every week, starting February 15th.