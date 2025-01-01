Airs Saturday at 11 a.m.

Go Fact Yourself is a pop culture trivia show hosted by J. Keith van Straaten (Ask Me Another, senior writer) and Helen Hong (Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me, recurring panelist). Each week, van Straaten and Hong test celebrity guests on their self-proclaimed areas of pop culture expertise. Go Fact Yourself comes from LAist and the Maximum Fun Podcast Network (producers of NPR's Bullseye) and is recorded in front of a live audience at The Crawford, located at LAist in Pasadena, CA. For the podcast and additional episodes, go to GoFactYourPod.com.