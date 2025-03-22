Go Fact Yourself Quiz: Jerry O’Connell and Mallory O’Meara

This week on Go Fact Yourself, we're joined by Jerry O’Connell and Mallory O’Mearato quiz each of them on a topic they know and love.

Go Fact Yourself airs on WUWM 89.7 FM - Milwaukee's NPR at 11 a.m. on Saturdays.

Jerry O’Connell got his start as a child actor in the film Stand By Me. His acting career blossomed from there and continued for decades – but now he’s had a second career as an Emmy-nominated TV host. He’ll tell us how that came about after some advice from Kelly Ripa, plus why his dad thought his first film would be a flop.

Mallory O’Meara is an author and podcaster. She hosts the shows Reading Glasses and Reading Smut on the MaxFun Network. She’ll tell us all about how both podcasts celebrate book culture in very different ways. Her latest book, Daughter of Daring: The Trick-Riding, Train-Leaping, Road-Racing Life of Helen Gibson, Hollywood’s First Stuntwoman is out now.

Jerry O’Connell quiz- 1980's Music

Mallory O’Meara quiz- Werewolves

